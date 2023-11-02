Secretary of the Navy swears-in 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps

WASHINGTON (Nov. 3, 2023) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro swears-in Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney as the 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC) at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023. Mahoney was nominated to become the ACMC in July and was confirmed Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

