WASHINGTON (Nov. 3, 2023) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro swears-in Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney as the 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC) at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023. Mahoney was nominated to become the ACMC in July and was confirmed Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|8103718
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-LN643-1003
|Resolution:
|4800x3165
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy swears-in 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps [Image 4 of 4], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT