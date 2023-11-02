Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy swears-in 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary of the Navy swears-in 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (Nov. 3, 2023) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro swears-in Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney as the 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC) at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2023. Mahoney was nominated to become the ACMC in July and was confirmed Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 8103717
    VIRIN: 231103-N-LN643-1002
    Resolution: 4800x3177
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy swears-in 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps [Image 4 of 4], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    ACMC
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV78
    Christopher J. Mahoney

