231024-N-SW048-1088 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 24, 2023 Michael Paisley, left, a Celebrate Recovery ambassador a native of Norfolk, Virginia, and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mel Cofie discuss addiction treatments at a Sailor wellness fair on the forward mess decks aboard Truman, Oct. 24, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)
