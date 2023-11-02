231024-N-SW048-1066 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 24, 2023) Sailors sign up for a class during a Sailor wellness fair on the forward mess decks aboard Truman, Oct. 24, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)
