231024-N-SW048-1066 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 24, 2023) Sailors sign up for a class during a Sailor wellness fair on the forward mess decks aboard Truman, Oct. 24, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 08:53 Photo ID: 8103714 VIRIN: 231024-N-SW048-1066 Resolution: 4363x2909 Size: 765.24 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231024-N-SW048-1066 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.