231024-N-SW048-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 24, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Ryan Topenio, right, a native of San Jose, California, talks with Sailors at a Gay Lesbian and Supporting Sailors' association booth for a Sailor wellness fair on the mess decks aboard Truman, Oct. 24, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 08:53 Photo ID: 8103710 VIRIN: 231024-N-SW048-1017 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 985.39 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231024-N-SW048-1021 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.