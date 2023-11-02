Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 8103708 VIRIN: 231026-N-JR318-1059 Resolution: 4283x3059 Size: 798.63 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.