231026-N-JR318-1023 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 26, 2023) Command Master Chief Samira Mcbride, command master chief, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), scores Halloween door decorations aboard Truman, Oct. 26, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Day)
|10.26.2023
|11.03.2023 08:40
|8103707
|231026-N-JR318-1025
|5120x3657
|903.34 KB
|US
|1
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
