USS Kid Replenishment at Sea

231028-N-CW190-1164 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) lower a pallet of supplies during a replenishment-at-sea. Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

