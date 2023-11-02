CFAS FEP 2023

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) perform maneuvers in a harbor security boat to disperse a suspicious floating object during an anti-terrorism drill conducted as part of a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) assessment at CFAS Oct. 31, 2023. FEP is part of a Commander, Navy Installations Command tri-annual Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests the security force response and readiness on all U.S. Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP