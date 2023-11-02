Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS FEP 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS FEP 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) perform maneuvers in a harbor security boat to disperse a suspicious floating object during an anti-terrorism drill conducted as part of a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) assessment at CFAS Oct. 31, 2023. FEP is part of a Commander, Navy Installations Command tri-annual Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests the security force response and readiness on all U.S. Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 05:51
    VIRIN: 231031-N-HI376-1106
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
