    USS Kidd Live-fire Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Kidd Live-fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231101-N-CW190-2028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Beverly Jordan, from Los Angeles, right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrhea Dalrymple, from Siquijor, Philippines, place a protective cover on an M240 machine gun after a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    This work, USS Kidd Live-fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

