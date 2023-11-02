Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation and recognition ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation and recognition ceremony

    YIGO, GUAM

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Honor Guard members perform Presentation of Colors during an Honor Guard Graduation and Recognition ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 3, 2023. An Honor Guardsman has two missions: to provide military funeral honors for active duty, retiree and veteran members who served honorably in the United States Armed Forces, and to perform at military change of commands, retirements retreats and other important functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 04:21
    Photo ID: 8103384
    VIRIN: 231103-F-RA633-1013
    Resolution: 5827x3885
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation and recognition ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Tradition
    Honor Guard
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Graduation and Recognition

