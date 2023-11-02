Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation and recognition ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Burnette, 36th Wing Honor Guardsman member, receives a graduation certificate at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 3, 2023. An Honor Guardsman has two missions: to provide military funeral honors for active duty, retiree and veteran members who served honorably in the United States Armed Forces, and to perform at military change of commands, retirements retreats and other important functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023
Location: YIGO, GU