Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Blaise Horsman, an automotive maintenance technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M16A4 service rifle during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The purpose of the range was to improve combat capabilities and enhance unit readiness. Horsman is a native of Osceola, Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

