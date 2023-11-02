Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Miguel Quinones, an automotive maintenance technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, sights-in during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The purpose of the range was to improve combat capabilities and enhance unit readiness. Quinones is a native of San Juan, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

