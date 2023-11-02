U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Miguel Quinones, an automotive maintenance technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, sights-in during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The purpose of the range was to improve combat capabilities and enhance unit readiness. Quinones is a native of San Juan, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8103304
|VIRIN:
|231102-M-FD063-1065
|Resolution:
|6157x4105
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT