    Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range [Image 4 of 12]

    Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M16A4 service rifle during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The purpose of the range was to improve combat capabilities and enhance unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    This work, Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

