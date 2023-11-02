Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a evolution range

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, observe their shot groupings during a combat marksmanship range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The purpose of the range was to improve combat capabilities and enhance unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

