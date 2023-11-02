U.S. Army Spc. Landon Hobbes, left, and Spc. Darius Robinson, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, check their equipment during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 24-01, at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where U.S. forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

