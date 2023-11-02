Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Blackfoot Troop" Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01 [Image 4 of 11]

    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, refit alongside a road obstacle during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 24-01, at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where U.S. forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 01:23
    Photo ID: 8103226
    VIRIN: 231102-A-AM449-8678
    Resolution: 2265x1510
    Size: 733.79 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Blackfoot Troop" Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01
    &quot;Blackfoot Troop&quot; Screening Mission- JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT