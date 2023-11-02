25th Infantry Division Infantry Soldiers establish defenses during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepare barbed-wire defenses to establish a secure permiter at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, November 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)



