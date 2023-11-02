USS Shoup conducts live fire exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 1, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Anthony Fernandez, from Los Angeles, fires an M4 rifle during a live fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 1. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

