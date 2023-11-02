PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 1, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Morris, from Amherst, Virginia, gives commands to Sailors qualifying on the M4 rifle during a live fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 1. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 22:12 Photo ID: 8103060 VIRIN: 231101-N-HP061-1016 Resolution: 5017x3345 Size: 861.04 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shoup conducts live fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.