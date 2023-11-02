Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup conducts live fire exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Shoup conducts live fire exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 1, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Morris, from Amherst, Virginia, gives commands to Sailors qualifying on the M4 rifle during a live fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 1. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Live Fire
    M4 Rifle
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Gun Qualification

