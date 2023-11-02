U.S. Army Spc. Victor Pedraza, a culinary specialist assigned to 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepares breakfast for soldiers during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 02, 2023. JPMRC is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

