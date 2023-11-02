Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCU Ops with LSD 49 [Image 2 of 2]

    LCU Ops with LSD 49

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Vincent Uy 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    Ship's Boatswain Lt. j.g. Dominique Maisonet directs landing craft utility 1665 from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 as it embarks amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), Nov. 1, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Mark Uy)

    This work, LCU Ops with LSD 49 [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mark Vincent Uy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

