LCU Ops with LSD 49

Ship's Boatswain Lt. j.g. Dominique Maisonet directs landing craft utility 1665 from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 as it embarks amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), Nov. 1, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Mark Uy)

