    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt. Hudson Costa, a best sapper competitor assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, navigates using a compass during a land navigation event as a competitor in the 4th Inf. Div. Best Sapper Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Navigating without the aid of GPS maps and apps, competing Ivy Soldiers had protractors and paper maps to guide them. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 8102939
    VIRIN: 231102-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

