Land Navigation in Ivy Best Ranger, Sapper, Medic Competitions 2023

1st Sgt. Hudson Costa, a best sapper competitor assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, navigates using a compass during a land navigation event as a competitor in the 4th Inf. Div. Best Sapper Competition at Fort Carson, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023. Navigating without the aid of GPS maps and apps, competing Ivy Soldiers had protractors and paper maps to guide them. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

