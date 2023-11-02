Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder addresses members of the press during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 2, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 19:16
|Photo ID:
|8102828
|VIRIN:
|231102-D-GD090-1608
|Resolution:
|5664x3769
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks and Brig. Gen. Ryder Conduct a Press Briefing [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT