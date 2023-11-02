Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 8102827 VIRIN: 231102-D-GD090-1585 Resolution: 5688x3784 Size: 4.76 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks and Brig. Gen. Ryder Conduct a Press Briefing [Image 31 of 31], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.