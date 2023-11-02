Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force operator closes career at YPG

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by James Gilbert 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A retirement ceremony was held for U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Alexander Davis (right) at YPG on November 2, 2023. During his two years at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Davis admirably served as the Airborne Test Force’s (ATF) liaison with the Air Force and had operated on his own as a sole detachment as a MC-130H Instructor Loadmaster. Lt. Col. Dylan Bell (left), commander of the Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation Squadron, presided over the ceremony.

