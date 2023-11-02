Air Force operator closes career at YPG

A retirement ceremony was held for U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Alexander Davis (right) at YPG on November 2, 2023. During his two years at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Davis admirably served as the Airborne Test Force’s (ATF) liaison with the Air Force and had operated on his own as a sole detachment as a MC-130H Instructor Loadmaster. Lt. Col. Dylan Bell (left), commander of the Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation Squadron, presided over the ceremony.

