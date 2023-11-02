Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert [Image 8 of 14]

    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Woods (left), Band of the West vocalist, performs with her band, Top Flight, during a two-day concert, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas, in support of Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an ideal way for people and communities to unite and take a visible stand against drugs. It is a way to present a unified and visible commitment toward creating a drug-free America. Red Ribbon Week runs from October 23-31st each year. These concerts are high-energy, high-production rock/pop shows designed to connect with the communities and encourage local elementary school-aged kids to "Stay in School" and "Be Kind to Your Mind. Live Drug Free." (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 8102671
    VIRIN: 231024-F-GY993-3017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert [Image 14 of 14], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert
    Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSA
    Band of the West
    502ABW
    Topflight
    AECT
    #redribbonweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT