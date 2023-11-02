Top Flight band promotes Red Ribbon Week with two-day concert

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack McDonald, Band of the West bassist, performs with his band, Top Flight, during a two-day concert, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, San Antonio, Texas, in support of Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an ideal way for people and communities to unite and take a visible stand against drugs. It is a way to present a unified and visible commitment toward creating a drug-free America. Red Ribbon Week runs from October 23-31st each year. These concerts are high-energy, high-production rock/pop shows designed to connect with the communities and encourage local elementary school-aged kids to "Stay in School" and "Be Kind to Your Mind. Live Drug Free." (U.S. Air Force Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

