Montgomery Locks and Dam Megaproject Underway to Enhance Ohio River Barge Capacit

A maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Medium Capacity Fleet works at the Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2023. The Montgomery Locks and Dam construction is part of a megaproject designed to increase barge navigation capacity on the Ohio River. The project will update the 87-year-old facility by replacing the auxiliary chamber over the next 10 years. Currently, the Pittsburgh District is building a specialized batch plant to produce concrete on-site. Heavy machinery will relocate 20,000 cubic tons of soil from the southside of the Montgomery Locks and Dam to prepare the site. When complete, the plant will produce around 400,000 cubic yards of concrete, essential for constructing the new central and riverside walls. In the meantime, the Medium Capacity Fleet, comprised of a team of construction professionals, maintenance crews, and machinists, perform maintenance work on the main chamber of the lock.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Frank J. Strumila)

Date Taken: 10.19.2023