    USAF, USSF uniform patches [Image 2 of 3]

    USAF, USSF uniform patches

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tatiana Zullig poses with Air Force and Space Force patches on her uniform in the Air Force studio at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

