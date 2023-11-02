Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Sixth Grade Field Trip

    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Sixth Grade Field Trip

    DEFIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Sixth grade students from local schools in Defiance, Ohio observe the wetland inlet flume that let water flow into the wetlands during a guided tour of the Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Project, Sept. 22, 2023. “It was a great day and a meaningful experience to partner with those who will help reduce and in time eliminate the harmful algal blooms in the future. Providing students this opportunity expanded the classroom and provided them an understanding that will stay with them and create the next generation of scientist or engineer that will help improve the water quality of the Western Lake Erie Basin,” said Noon. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 8102221
    VIRIN: 230922-A-VR700-9054
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: DEFIANCE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Sixth Grade Field Trip, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Project opens doors to educational opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Defiance
    Buffalo District
    Phosphorus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT