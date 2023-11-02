Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Sixth Grade Field Trip

Sixth grade students from local schools in Defiance, Ohio observe the wetland inlet flume that let water flow into the wetlands during a guided tour of the Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration Project, Sept. 22, 2023. “It was a great day and a meaningful experience to partner with those who will help reduce and in time eliminate the harmful algal blooms in the future. Providing students this opportunity expanded the classroom and provided them an understanding that will stay with them and create the next generation of scientist or engineer that will help improve the water quality of the Western Lake Erie Basin,” said Noon. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

