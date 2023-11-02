Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Hones Combat Skills [Image 5 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing Hones Combat Skills

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing a multi-day basewide exercise to hone their combat skills at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. The 104FW regularly holds multi-discipline exercises to stay ready to protect the Commonwealth and the Nation. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Hones Combat Skills [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    USAF
    readiness
    combat exercise
    104FW
    Barnestormer

