104th Fighter Wing Hones Combat Skills

The 104th Fighter Wing a multi-day basewide exercise to hone their combat skills at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. The 104FW regularly holds multi-discipline exercises to stay ready to protect the Commonwealth and the Nation. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US