Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023

U.S. Tech Sgt. Benjamin Taylor, center, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46A Pegasus aircraft maintenance unit section chief, walks with family during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The event was hosted to commemorate SNCO inductees on their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

