U.S. Air Force Airmen raise their glass towards the POW/MIA Missing Man table to honor our fallen, missing and imprisoned service members during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The event was hosted to commemorate SNCO inductees on their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8101983
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-YT028-1086
|Resolution:
|7672x5115
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT