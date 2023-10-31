Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, speaks during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The event was hosted to commemorate SNCO inductees on their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US