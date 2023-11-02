Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. medallions are held during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The medallions were given to SNCO inductees as a commemoration of their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    This work, Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

