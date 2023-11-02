U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. medallions are held during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The medallions were given to SNCO inductees as a commemoration of their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8101981
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-YT028-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
