Travis AFB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, places a Master Sgt. medallion around Tech. Sgt. Taylor Williams, 60th Maintenance Group assistant first sergeant, during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 27, 2023. The event was hosted to commemorate SNCO inductees on their achievements and promotion to the highest enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

