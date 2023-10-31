USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

231102-N-RQ159-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cheemang Vang, center, from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Kendal Kinsey, from Loaganville, Georgia, simulate engaging a fire during a firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Nov. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

