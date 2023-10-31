Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231102-N-RQ159-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cheemang Vang, center, from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Kendal Kinsey, from Loaganville, Georgia, simulate engaging a fire during a firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Nov. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    CVN 76
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training

