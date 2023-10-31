231102-N-RQ159-1076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kevin Depina, from Boston, simulates using a portable exothermic cutting unit (PECU) during a firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Nov. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8101812
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-RQ159-1076
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
