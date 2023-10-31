USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

231102-N-RQ159-1076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kevin Depina, from Boston, simulates using a portable exothermic cutting unit (PECU) during a firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Nov. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

