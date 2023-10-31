Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct In-port Emergency Team drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231102-N-RQ159-1065 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 2, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jose Medinareyes, from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, simulates engaging a fire during a firefighting drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, Nov. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 11:39
    Photo ID: 8101809
    VIRIN: 231102-N-RQ159-1065
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training

