Pathfinders join pumpkin patrol for Halloween

A “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteer dressed as Freddy Krueger speaks over a walkie talkie while observing a neighborhood near RAF Croughton Oct. 31, 2023. RAFC personnel shared the Halloween tradition with local children and teamed with the Ministry of Defence Police, Cherwell District Council and Thames Valley Police to form a pumpkin patrol that ensured a safe and good time. Local Americans, multinational military members and civilians participated in creating a special night for the local community near Croughton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

