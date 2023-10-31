Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders join pumpkin patrol for Halloween [Image 12 of 18]

    Pathfinders join pumpkin patrol for Halloween

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Myers waits patiently for trick or treaters near RAF Croughton Oct. 31, 2023. RAFC personnel shared the Halloween tradition with local children and teamed with the Ministry of Defence Police, Cherwell District Council and Thames Valley Police to form a pumpkin patrol that ensured a safe and good time. Local Americans, multinational military members and civilians participated in creating a special night for the local community near Croughton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    This work, Pathfinders join pumpkin patrol for Halloween [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

