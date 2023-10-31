Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Socktober Fall Festival

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Socktober Fall Festival held Oct. 31, 2023, proved to be a fashionable success for staff to enjoy festive themed food like bratwurst, sample donated offerings from well-received chili and dessert cooking contests, take part in hand and face painting, make haunted trunk or treat rounds, or simply relax with colleagues and friends in a crisp fall day in the Pacific Northwest. The command’s Recreation Advisory Committee also solicited contributions for their sock donation drive which brought in a host of charitable support. Yet perhaps the most notable - and visual -celebratory impact of the event was the numerous Halloween costumes on display by many in attendance (official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    TAGS

    Halloween
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

