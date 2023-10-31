NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Socktober Fall Festival held Oct. 31, 2023, proved to be a fashionable success for staff to enjoy festive themed food like bratwurst, sample donated offerings from well-received chili and dessert cooking contests, take part in hand and face painting, make haunted trunk or treat rounds, or simply relax with colleagues and friends in a crisp fall day in the Pacific Northwest. The command’s Recreation Advisory Committee also solicited contributions for their sock donation drive which brought in a host of charitable support. Yet perhaps the most notable - and visual -celebratory impact of the event was the numerous Halloween costumes on display by many in attendance (official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

