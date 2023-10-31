NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Socktober Fall Festival held Oct. 31, 2023, proved to be a fashionable success for staff to enjoy festive themed food like bratwurst, sample donated offerings from well-received chili and dessert cooking contests, take part in hand and face painting, make haunted trunk or treat rounds, or simply relax with colleagues and friends in a crisp fall day in the Pacific Northwest. The command’s Recreation Advisory Committee also solicited contributions for their sock donation drive which brought in a host of charitable support. Yet perhaps the most notable - and visual -celebratory impact of the event was the numerous Halloween costumes on display by many in attendance (official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8101547
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-HU933-1111
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BREMERTON , WA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Socktober Fall Festival , by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT