Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    231026-A-VO301-1003 [Image 2 of 2]

    231026-A-VO301-1003

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Mel Slater 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle, Jr., U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kan., commander, Chuck Heard, deputy director for the Religious Leader Academy, discuss technological update in the Simulation Center, Oct. 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 09:58
    Photo ID: 8101537
    VIRIN: 231026-A-VO301-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231026-A-VO301-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    231026-A-V0301-1002
    231026-A-VO301-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CAC commander visits familiar ground at religious institute

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    CAC
    IRL
    Beagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT