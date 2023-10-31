Lt. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle, Jr., U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kan., commander, Chuck Heard, deputy director for the Religious Leader Academy, discuss technological update in the Simulation Center, Oct. 26.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8101537
|VIRIN:
|231026-A-VO301-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231026-A-VO301-1003 [Image 2 of 2], by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CAC commander visits familiar ground at religious institute
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT