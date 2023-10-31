Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halloween Event at the 156th Wing [Image 7 of 12]

    Halloween Event at the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard pose for a photo during the Halloween event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 28, 2023. The Halloween event provided candy, games and snacks to those who attended and was organized by the Military and Family Readiness Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 09:51
    Photo ID: 8101524
    VIRIN: 231028-Z-AP021-1011
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 23.28 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halloween Event at the 156th Wing [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

