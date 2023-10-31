LANDSTUHL, Germany – (from left) Catherine Koepke, Joint Commission Readiness Officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Dr. Shannon Davis, acting chief of Behavioral Health Division, LRMC, and U.S. Army Maj. Justin Hotzel, officer in charge, Deployed Warrior Behavioral Health Services, present the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation following a recent survey, reflecting LRMC's commitment to TJC standards and elements of performance, the same standards and elements used to survey civilian healthcare facilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 07:03 Photo ID: 8101264 VIRIN: 231101-A-EK666-1098 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 1.33 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.