Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation [Image 1 of 2]

    LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – (from left) Catherine Koepke, Joint Commission Readiness Officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Dr. Shannon Davis, acting chief of Behavioral Health Division, LRMC, and U.S. Army Maj. Justin Hotzel, officer in charge, Deployed Warrior Behavioral Health Services, present the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation following a recent survey, reflecting LRMC's commitment to TJC standards and elements of performance, the same standards and elements used to survey civilian healthcare facilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 07:03
    Photo ID: 8101264
    VIRIN: 231101-A-EK666-1098
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation
    LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC maintains TJC Gold Seal accreditation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Accreditation
    The Joint Commission
    TJC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT