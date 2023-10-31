Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett CPR Course [Image 3 of 4]

    Sterett CPR Course

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231030-N-VM650-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 30, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cameron Sanders facilitates a CPR certification class aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    This work, Sterett CPR Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charles J Scudella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    CPR
    CSG 1
    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

